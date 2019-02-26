World News
February 26, 2019 / 12:55 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UK will only leave EU without a deal on March 29 if parliament consents: PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will only leave the European Union without a deal on March 29 with the explicit consent of parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

May promised lawmakers that if they do not approve a revised Brexit deal by March 12, she will give them a vote on whether to leave without a deal. If they reject that, parliament will vote on March 14 on whether to seek a “short, limited extension” to the Article 50 negotiating period.

“The United Kingdom will only leave without a deal on 29 March if there is explicit consent in the House (of Commons) for that outcome,” May told parliament.

