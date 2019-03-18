UK will seek Brexit delay ahead of March EU summit: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will request a delay to Brexit ahead of this week’s European Council summit and expects a decision from the European Union to be reached at that meeting, junior Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

Last week parliament voted that the government should seek an extension to the Article 50 Brexit negotiation period, delaying Brexit beyond the March 29 date set in law.

“We will look to request any extension in advance of the March European Council, it is the government’s expectation that the European Council will decide whether to agree any UK request at this meeting,” Kwarteng told parliament.

“As soon as possible following agreement at the EU level, we will bring forward the necessary domestic legislation to amend the definition of exit day,” he added, noting that it would need to be approved by both the lower and upper houses of parliament.