Danish foreign minister says open to UK remaining in the EU

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign minister Anders Samuelsen said on Wednesday that he was open to the idea of the United Kingdom remaining a full member of the European Union should it decide to change its mind about leaving the bloc.

"If they (UK) turn around tomorrow and say they want to be a part of it all, Denmark is very open towards that," Samuelsen said at a press conference.

He echoed comments from both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.