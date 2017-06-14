FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish foreign minister says open to UK remaining in the EU
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 2 months ago

Danish foreign minister says open to UK remaining in the EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign minister Anders Samuelsen said on Wednesday that he was open to the idea of the United Kingdom remaining a full member of the European Union should it decide to change its mind about leaving the bloc.

"If they (UK) turn around tomorrow and say they want to be a part of it all, Denmark is very open towards that," Samuelsen said at a press conference.

He echoed comments from both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

