COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Brexit can end with the worst scenario of no deal, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday before an EU summit on Thursday in Brussels.

FILE PHOTO: Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen briefs the media at a European Union leaders informal summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“It is the first time we are saying clearly to the British, that we can end in the worst scenario, no deal,” Rasmussen said in a parliament committee meeting.