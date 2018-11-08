World News
EU watchdog proposes derivatives rule changes for any no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog has proposed temporary exemptions from EU rules to ensure that uncleared derivatives contracts are not disrupted if there is a no-deal Brexit.

“The proposed regulatory change supports counterparties’ Brexit preparations and maintains a level playing field between EU counterparties, while addressing potential risks to orderly markets and financial stability,” said Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, in a statement.

