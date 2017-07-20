FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Deutsche Bank's CEO says plans for 'reasonable worst-case' Brexit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 3:48 PM / a month ago

Deutsche Bank's CEO says plans for 'reasonable worst-case' Brexit

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan speaks at the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is planning for a "reasonable worst-case" scenario that predicts that Britain's deal to leave the European Union will not be favorable for the financial services industry, Chief Executive John Cryan said.

Cryan said in a video published by Deutsche Bank on its external website on Thursday that the bank would be significantly affected, though in a way different from other banks because Deutsche Bank already has a headquarters in the EU and operates with a branch in London. For Deutsche, the Bank of England would gradually become more important as a regulator.

In the first installment of a video series for staff called "Tower Talk: John Cryan on Brexit", Cryan sat down last week with Deutsche Bank's head of communications Joerg Eigendorf at the bank's London headquarters.

(This version of the story was corrected to make clear video was recorded last week and posted on Thursday)

Reporting by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.