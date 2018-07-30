Deutsche Bank shifts large part of euro clearing to Frankfurt from London

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has moved a “large part” of its euro clearing activity to Frankfurt from London, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The shift by Germany’s largest bank is a boon to Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) goal of stealing a large part of the euro clearing market from London as Britain exits the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London, Britain, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

The Financial Times was first to report the shift in clearing.

The move is largely symbolic, with no jobs transfers as a result. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said that the bank is effectively pushing a different button to route the clearing to Eurex, Deutsche Boerse’s clearing division.

A spokeswoman for Eurex said that it now has a market share of 8 percent of euro clearing, up from virtually zero a year ago.