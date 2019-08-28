World News
August 28, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank still sees 50:50 chance of no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Deutsche Bank office in London, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday retained its estimate that there is a 50:50 chance Britain will crash out of the European Union without a deal with Brussels following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament.

In a note, the bank’s macro strategist Oliver Harvey added the most likely path to preventing a no-deal Brexit would be the formation of a national unit government either in early September or late October.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho

