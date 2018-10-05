UK will preserve integrity in any Brexit deal, Brexit ministry says

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s integrity will be preserved as part of any Brexit deal and there will be no new regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK unless the province’s executive agree, the Brexit ministry said on Friday.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We will set out our alternative that preserves the integrity of the UK,” the ministry said.

“And it will be in line with the commitments we made back in December - including the commitment that no new regulatory barriers should be created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK unless the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly agree.”

When asked when Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab would travel to Brussels, a spokesman said the schedule for any talks would be posted online.