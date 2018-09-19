May urges fellow EU leaders to drop 'unacceptable' Brexit demands

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May was set to appeal directly to fellow European leaders at a summit on Wednesday to drop “unacceptable” Brexit demands that she said could rip Britain apart, and to urge the bloc to respond in kind to her plan, according to a senior British government source.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to the media as she arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“I believe that I have put forward serious and workable proposals. We will of course not agree on every detail, but I hope that you will respond in kind,” she was set to tell the other European Union leaders over dinner at the Felsenreitschule theater in Salzburg.

“The onus is now on all of us to get this deal done.”