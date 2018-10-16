PM May to be given floor on Brexit before EU leaders dinner on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of the other 27 EU member states will listen to British Prime Minister Theresa May give her view of the Brexit talks before they discuss among themselves how to proceed at a summit dinner on Wednesday, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds her speech as she leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

They will also be briefed by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as well as by EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker, who will update them on preparations for the risk that there is no Brexit treaty before Britain leaves the European Union in March.

The official, involved in preparing the summit, told reporters that the time was right to step up such preparations but that it was also necessary to keep trying to reach a deal.