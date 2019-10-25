EU agrees Brexit extension needed, set no new date, next meeting Monday

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors on Friday agreed in principle to delay Brexit, but set no new date, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

An EU official added after the meeting of the 27 national envoys from countries that will stay in the EU after Britain leaves to discuss London’s request to postpone Brexit beyond Oct 31 that there was full agreement on the need for an extension.

“Work will continue over the weekend. (27 EU ambassadors) are expected to meet early next week, on Monday or Tuesday, to finalize an agreement,” the person added, stressing that the bloc would not call a special summit of leaders to do that.

A senior EU diplomat, who took part in the meeting in Brussels earlier on Friday, added: “We continue with discussion.”