UK PM Johnson is disappointed Brexit vote will not go ahead on Monday: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is disappointed the parliament will not allow a vote on his Brexit deal on Monday, his spokesman said, describing the speaker’s move as one that denied the chance to deliver on the will of the British people.

Earlier, parliamentary speaker John Bercow said he could not allow another ‘yes or no’ vote on Johnson’s deal to leave the European Union as it was a repeat of the question posed to lawmakers on Saturday.

The spokesman said the government would now introduce Brexit legislation this week.