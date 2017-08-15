Britain says EU is getting 'quite cross' over Brexit divorce bill

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a joint news conference after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that the European Union's chief negotiator was getting quite cross over the Brexit divorce bill that he thinks Britain should pay but that an agreement would be eventually made.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said he wanted to have an interim arrangement with the EU after the March 2019 exit date for trade to flow in an unfettered way.

But Davis said that chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier had got upset over the so called divorce bill which the EU wants to be agreed before it says talks can move on to Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

"We're going to have a long haggle," Davis told LBC radio. "Michel is getting quite cross with us. He's saying 'you should make your proposal'.

"It's going to be quite tough and difficult. But we aren't going to be ending up paying the 10 billion a year which is what we pay now. We're going to sort this out."