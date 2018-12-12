No immediate new assurances for Britain in EU Brexit draft: sources

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A draft European Union document on Brexit being prepared for British Prime Minister Theresa May includes only the possibility the bloc would look into giving more assurances to Britain over the Irish backstop, diplomatic sources said.

While mentioning the possibility it would look into giving such reassurances, it did not go as far as actually offering any immediately, they said.

They stressed Ireland was still opposed to such a wording in the draft document, which contained six paragraphs in total.

The draft could change depending on what exactly May asks of the other 27 national EU leaders when she sees them in Brussels on Thursday, the sources said.