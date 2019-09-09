British lawmakers vote to demand government hand over Brexit documents

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Houses of Parliament is pictured in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Monday to demand the government publish documents relating to its planning for a no-deal Brexit and private communications from government officials involved in a decision to suspend parliament.

The 311 to 302 vote is binding on the government, but had been opposed by ministers who said there were concerns about the scope of the documents requested, and that they had been sufficiently transparent on the subject.