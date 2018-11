Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, said on Tuesday that it appeared European Union and British negotiators were nearing a Brexit deal.

“It does look as if the negotiators in Brussels seem to be inching their way towards some kind of compromise,” Nigel Dodds told BBC TV.