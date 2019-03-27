Brexit: DUP says it will vote for Malthouse plan

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside the Cabinet Office, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 members of parliament on Wednesday plan to vote for an alternative to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, deputy leader Nigel Dodds said.

Dodds on Twitter posted a picture of the “Malthouse compromise plan A”, which would replace the Irish backstop with an arrangement based around a zero-tariff free trade agreement and said “we will be supporting this way forward in the vote later today.”