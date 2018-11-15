DUP deputy leader Dodds says UK PM May does not listen

Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, accused her of failing to listen and betraying promises about the future of Northern Ireland in any EU divorce deal.

“I could today stand here and take the prime minister through the list, promises and pledges that she made to this House and to us privately about the future of Northern Ireland in the future relationship with the EU,” Nigel Dodds said in parliament. “But I fear it would be a waste of time because clearly she doesn’t listen.”