Brexit: Article 50 extension not necessary - DUP's Dodds

(Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government does not believe an extension of the period which Britain has to leave the European Union is necessary, Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think (an extension of Article 50) is inevitable, and it’s not in my view necessary because the EU can act when it wants to (...) I think it can be done and remember, on the (Irish) backstop, people want to see that we are not trapped into it,” Dodds told the BBC.