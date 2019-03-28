DUP says it will not back UK PM May's watered-down Brexit deal on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside the Cabinet Office, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party will not back UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union when she brings it for a vote on Friday, the party’s deputy leader said.

“Things change by the hour here but I’m not expecting any last minute rabbits out of the hat,” Nigel Dodds told the BBC on Thursday.

“We regret the fact that we weren’t able to get to a position to support the withdrawal agreement. The fact of the matter is had there been legally binding changes at treaty level we could have been in business.”