DUP's Dodds says time to work for better Brexit deal

Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - It is time to work for a better Brexit deal which does not undermine the integrity of the United Kingdom, the deputy leader of the small Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Sunday.

“I understand why some people fear a ‘no deal’ scenario. But the choice is between this very bad deal and the right deal,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

“With MPs (members of parliament) on all sides of the House pointing to the dangers for the Union of the Withdrawal Agreement, it is clear that it is time to work for a better deal which does not undermine the integrity of the United Kingdom.”