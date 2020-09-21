No deal Brexit not appealing, but not excluded - EU's Dombrovskis

FILE PHOTO: Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People, Valdis Dombrovskis, looks on as he gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain need to accelerate talks on a future trade deal since it was impossible to rule out there being insufficient progress in the talks, leading to a no-deal outcome, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

“There are many outstanding issues. Progress on a number of key EU asks so far is not sufficient. So we would need to intensify negotiations substantially if we are to reach a successful outcome,” Dombrovskis told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in Berlin.

“The alternative of a no-deal Brexit is not appealing, but we cannot exclude it.”