Northern Irish DUP: May's deal could break up the United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal has the potential to break up the United Kingdom because it will treat Northern Ireland differently, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

One of 10 lawmakers who props up May’s government, Donaldson added that he would not fear a new national election if a vote against May’s Brexit deal in parliament forces the country into another general vote.

“From what we have seen and heard we do not believe this deal is the best deal,” Donaldson said. “This deal has the potential to lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom and that is not something we can support.”