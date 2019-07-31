World News
July 31, 2019 / 6:24 AM / in an hour

Risk of no-deal Brexit is now significant, says Northern Ireland's DUP

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are significant, a lawmaker from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Wednesday, signaling its support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tough Brexit approach.

Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior lawmaker in the DUP which props up the Conservative government, said the party agreed with Johnson that the only way to get a Brexit deal through parliament was to drop the so-called Irish backstop.

“I think given the response of the Irish government in particular, who I believe are key to this issue of addressing UK concerns about the backstop, I think the prospect of a no deal is significant,” he told BBC radio.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below