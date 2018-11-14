Britain, EU vow to quickly agree on future relationship

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union want to quickly reach a deal on a future relationship after Britain leaves the bloc next year, so that the new rules can apply the moment Britain’s transition period after exiting the EU ends, a draft treaty said.

“The Union and the United Kingdom shall use their best endeavors, in good faith and in full respect of their respective legal orders, to take the necessary steps to negotiate expeditiously the agreements governing their future relationship,” article 184 of the treaty said.

“...and to conduct the relevant procedures for the ratification or conclusion of those agreements, with a view to ensuring that those agreements apply, to the extent possible, as from the end of the transition period,” it said.