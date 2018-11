Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will engage widely to try to win support for her draft Brexit proposal in the face of fierce opposition, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

May is expected to talk to business executives, opposition politicians and leaders of the regional governments to drum up support for her deal ahead of a parliamentary vote expected before the end of the year.