DTCC opens Irish trade reporting base to avoid Brexit disruption

LONDON (Reuters) - DTCC, a global securities settlement house, said it will open an office in Dublin to continue serving European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc next year.

The DTCC said its new Irish office will offer a service for reporting derivatives traded on and off an exchange.

“Our continued growth and desire to get ahead of new regulatory obligations, because of Brexit, now takes us across the Irish Sea to Dublin,” Simon Farrington, DTCC’s managing director in EMEA, said in a statement.