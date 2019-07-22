Resigning UK minister: Sad that Britain has to work under Brexit 'dark cloud'

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign office minister Alan Duncan, who quit on Monday, said Britain was being forced to work under a “dark cloud” caused by Brexit, setting out the reasons for his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

“It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit,” he wrote in the letter, published on Twitter.