World News
October 17, 2019 / 11:46 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Former Conservative leader Duncan Smith reserves judgment on Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Britain's Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith leaves the BBC studios in London, Britain, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-Brexit former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said he was reserving judgment on the last-minute deal struck by Britain and the European Union on Thursday until he understood why Northern Ireland’s DUP opposed it.

“There are some issues I have already spotted in the political declaration,” he said. “I am reserving my position on this.

“There are some issues, for example if the DUP aren’t backing it - what’s their reasons for not backing it,” he said, adding that questions remained about the concept of consent.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below