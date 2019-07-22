British junior foreign minister Alan Duncan resigns

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan attends a news conference in Victoria Gardens, Westminster, London, Britain April 11, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British junior foreign minister Alan Duncan has resigned, The Times political editor said.

“Alan Duncan has quit,” Steven Swinford said. “He handed in his resignation letter this morning.”

Duncan, regarded as a pro-EU supporter, had accused Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as prime minister this week, of throwing Britain’s Washington ambassador under a bus for failing to support the envoy after his remarks about U.S. Donald Trump’s administration were leaked.