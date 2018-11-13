Government's days are numbered if Brexit deal is as reported: UK Conservative lawmaker

British former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith leaves a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is in danger of collapse if the terms of an agreement on the country’s exit from the European Union are as reported, Conservative eurosceptic lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said on Tuesday.

Asked if the government’s days were numbered, he referred to reports of the deal and said: “If this is the case, the answer is almost certainly, yes, because they’re in real trouble if they bring back something unacceptable to their party.”