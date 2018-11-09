World News
November 9, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

DUP declines to say whether will support UK finance bill

1 Min Read

Nigel Dodds, the DUP's leader at Westminster, and Sammy Wilson, the DUP's Brexit spokesman arrive at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Friday refused to say whether it would back the legislation underpinning the British budget in parliament next week amid a dispute with the government over Brexit.

Asked by Ireland’s RTE radio whether the DUP would support the bill, Democratic Unionist Party member of parliament Sammy Wilson said “we will be making our decisions on how we progress.”

“We are saying nothing ... other than to say time and time again that there will be consequences if the government breaks its side of the bargain.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.