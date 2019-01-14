Northern Ireland's DUP say they would support PM May in confidence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government said on Monday it would not support an attempt by political opponents to collapse the government if May loses a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will put forward a vote of no confidence in the government soon, if May’s deal is rejected in a vote on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t support a Labour vote of no confidence in the government in the circumstances where the Withdrawal Agreement has been defeated, it would be illogical,” Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party told Sky News.

“Our main aim is to get this deal renegotiated and if we are able to defeat the current deal with all its flawed aspects then it would be illogical the next day to vote down the government.”