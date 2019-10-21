Northern Irish DUP lawmaker: we shall not support EU customs union proposal

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawmaker from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party said on Monday that it would not support a possible amendment to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal that would put the United Kingdom in a customs union with the European Union.

“We are clear where we stand on the customs union as something that we cannot support and will not support, and I believe that that will be the stance we will have later on when we see the wording,” DUP lawmaker Jim Shannon said.

“This is speculation at the moment.”