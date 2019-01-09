Brexit backstop role for Northern Ireland parliament 'meaningless': DUP

BELFAST (Reuters) - A proposal to give a role to the Northern Ireland assembly on the future imposition of EU rules on the region under Britain’s Brexit deal is “meaningless”, the party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday.

“The proposal to ensure ‘a strong role for the Northern Ireland Assembly’ before NI specific backstop provisions are given effect is cosmetic and meaningless,” the Democratic Unionist Party said in a statement.

It added that proposal was unacceptable as the assembly would not be able to override international legal obligations made by Britain in its exit treaty.