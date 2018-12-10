Change Brexit agreement or face defeat, says Northern Ireland's DUP

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speaks at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party called on Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to come back from Brussels with real changes to her divorce deal with the European Union or face a defeat in parliament.

After May announced she had delayed a vote on her Brexit agreement, Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the DUP which props up her government, said: “Frankly what the prime minister says today simply isn’t credible.”

“The prime minister says she is listening and she talks about assurances and reassurances but does she not get it that the withdrawal agreement and the legally binding text is unacceptable to this house.”

“Please prime minister really do start listening and come back with changes to the withdrawal agreement or it will be voted down.”