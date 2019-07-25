World News
DUP's Donaldson says party wants Britain to leave with a deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government does not want Britain to leave the European Union without a deal, one of its senior lawmakers said on Thursday.

“We’re very clear that we want to leave the European Union with a deal, that is our priority. We don’t want to get into a no-deal scenario,” Jeffrey Donaldson told RTE Radio.

The lawmaker said that while the DUP wanted to leave with a deal, it would not join parliamentary efforts to prevent Brexit from happening and would not take no-deal “off the table”.

“We know that is the strongest lever the UK government has in its negotiations with Brussels,” he said.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Catherine Evans

