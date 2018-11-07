Northern Irish DUP: We're not afraid of UK election if Brexit deal falls short

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that British Prime Minister Theresa May depends upon for a majority in parliament are not afraid of a general election should they object to her Brexit deal, a senior lawmaker for the party said on Wednesday.

“If we think a Brexit deal is not good for the United Kingdom, we will say so,” Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said on BBC radio. “We want the deal to be in the best interests of the whole of the United Kingdom.”

“Let’s see what the deal is. We’re not afraid of a general election.”