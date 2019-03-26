World News
Northern Ireland's DUP prefer long delay to May's Brexit deal: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to the media outside Stormont Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which currently props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, would prefer a long delay and change of leader to May’s Brexit deal, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sky said a source close to talks between the party and the British government said the party’s lawmakers were moving towards “a long extension, perhaps a year or more, which would mean a change of leader and a different approach.”

The DUP said publicly earlier on Tuesday that they would prefer no Brexit deal to the prime minister’s deal.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

