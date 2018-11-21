DUP leader Foster says won't withdraw support for UK PM May yet

FILE PHOTO: DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Ireland party whose 10 members of parliament back British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government does not plan to withdraw its support yet despite opposition to her Brexit withdrawal deal, its leader said on Wednesday.

“The confidence and supply agreement ... is very much still in existence,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told BBC television in an interview. “It is not dying.”

Asked when the party might consider pulling the plug on support for May, Foster said: “Well we’re not there yet.”