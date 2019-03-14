DUP leader urges May to hold her nerve and change Brexit deal

BELFAST (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Ireland party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Thursday Britain needs to “hold its nerve” and secure a withdrawal deal with the European Union that works for Northern Ireland.

Foster also said she wanted Northern Ireland’s regional assembly to have a “meaningful say” on Brexit.

“What people need to do is hold their nerve and to look for a deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom,” Foster told BBC Northern Ireland in an interview, adding that Northern Ireland must remain “constitutionally and economically” within the United Kingdom.