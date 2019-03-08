DUP says Brexit deal only possible with fresh approach from EU

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to the media outside Stormont Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain may yet secure agreement on the terms of its exit from the European Union that are acceptable to the British parliament, but this will require a “fresh approach” from the EU and Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday.

“We want a deal which works for Northern Ireland as well as our neighbors in the Republic of Ireland,” said Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish party which props up the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May. “It is possible but will require a fresh approach by Dublin and Brussels.”

“The backstop was the problem,” Foster added, referring to a clause to avoid border checkpoints between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland. “The Prime Minister committed to secure legally binding changes. She must deliver on that commitment.”