October 2, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP warns EU's Barnier: you can't annex us

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Northern Ireland cannot be annexed by the European Union via the bloc’s demands for a regulatory regime that is separate to the rest of the United Kingdom as a backstop to Brexit talks, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, waits for a television interview at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arlene Foster told a meeting on Tuesday at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party conference: “Northern Ireland is not about to become a semi-detached part of the United Kingdom.

“Barnier cannot, cannot, annex off a part of the United Kingdom so that he can say that that’s the way to go forward. We are not bluffing on this issue,” she said, referring to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Reporting by William James; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

