Northern Irish DUP warns of 'consequences' if May breaks Brexit promises

DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should keep her word with a Brexit deal which preserves the integrity of the United Kingdom or face the consequences, the leader of the small Northern Irish party which supports her government said.

“She has ... said that she will not break up the United Kingdom, there will be no difference between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom,” Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, told journalists.

“If she decides to go against all of that, then there will be consequences.”