DUP MP says party would vote no-confidence in May if Brexit deal bad

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party would vote “no confidence” in British Prime Minister Theresa May unless a “sensible Brexit” is delivered, one of the party’s 10 members of parliament told the BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Politics program on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party DUP party member Emma Little Pengelly speaks to media outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

In the circumstances of a “bad Brexit deal”, the DUP’s 10 members of parliament would withdraw their support for May and vote against her in a confidence vote, MP Emma Little-Pengelly was quoted by the BBC as saying.