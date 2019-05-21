New UK PM may be needed to deliver Brexit: Northern Irish DUP's Dodds

Deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds is seen outside the Houses of Parliament, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday he thought Brexit would be delivered, but that it might require a new prime minister to do so.

“All the attention in Westminster is focused on what comes after the prime minister, that’s one of the problems she has now in terms of delivering this kind of hodge podge set of proposals,” Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party told Northern Irish broadcaster UTV, referring to her exit deal.

“Everybody is saying why should we vote for this when we don’t know who the next prime minister is going to be.”