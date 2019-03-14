Brexit: DUP in talks with UK government on alternative deal - BBC

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has held talks with government ministers about finding “a sensible deal for the entire United Kingdom” to exit the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.

“The party has confirmed it has been speaking to ministers to find a sensible deal for the entire UK and for the Irish Republic,” BBC Northern Ireland Political Correspondent Enda McClafferty said in a report.

He also said that DUP leader Arlene Foster had met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a St. Patrick’s Day visit to Washington. The BBC reported separately that the DUP was seeking a role for the Northern Ireland assembly in a Brexit deal.