DUP not in Brexit talks with UK government, none planned: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to the media outside Stormont Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been in negotiations with her government on Thursday and no further Brexit talks are planned, a spokesman for the party said.

In a serious blow for May, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) announced on Wednesday it would not support her Brexit divorce deal if it returns to parliament in a third attempt to pass it.

“We have not been engaging in negotiations today and there are no talks planned,” the spokesman told Reuters.