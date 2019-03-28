DUP not in Brexit talks with UK government, none planned: spokesman

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been in negotiations with her government on Thursday and no further Brexit talks are planned, a spokesman for the party said.
In a serious blow for May, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) announced on Wednesday it would not support her Brexit divorce deal if it returns to parliament in a third attempt to pass it.
“We have not been engaging in negotiations today and there are no talks planned,” the spokesman told Reuters.
